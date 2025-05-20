Cayman police heads to Anguilla to combat rising gang violence

RCIPS Deploys a Team of Officers to Anguilla for Law Enforcement

A contingent of eight RCIPS police officers—six firearm officers, one police inspector who is a Tactical Firearms Commander, and a drone operator—have been deployed to Anguilla to bolster the Royal Anguilla Police Force and assist our fellow British Overseas Territory (B.O.T) with rising gang tension and violence in recent times.

The officers will be in Anguilla for approximately four weeks. This will provide the RAPF with much-needed support to tackle the escalation in serious crime.

The officers’ deployment is being funded and supported by the United Kingdom.

“It is important that we support our B.O.T. colleagues whenever possible,” says Commissioner Kurt Walton, “We have been very fortunate here in the Cayman Islands, where there have been limited reasons to call for outside help.

However, I am confident that if the circumstances were reversed, the support would be reciprocated.”

The deployment of our officers has been carefully balanced with our current staffing levels to ensure that our community will not be left vulnerable during this period.

The community will continue to see high visibility patrols, proactive policing and sharp professional response from our officers.