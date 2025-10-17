CBF opens second call for circular economy projects

Caribbean Biodiversity Fund Opens Second Call for Circular Economy Projects

The Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF) today launched its Second Call for Proposals, through its Advancing Circular Economy (ACE) Facility inviting innovative projects that reduce marine pollution, improve waste management, and accelerate the transition to circular economy practices across the Caribbean.

The launch took place during the ACE Facility October Meeting Series, hosted in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic (October 14–16), which brought together regional governments, international partners, civil society organizations, and private sector leaders.

Co-financed by the German government through KfW Development Bank, the ACE Facility is building on the success of its first call in 2024 which funded projects tackling plastic waste and promoting community-led recycling initiatives in multiple Caribbean Small Island Developing States (SIDS). According to the CBF, the ACE Facility is designed to help address what the United Nations calls the “triple planetary crisis” of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss. This new call for proposals will expand the ACE Facility’s reach to support scalable and replicable solutions.

“The ACE Facility has had a busy year, with our first cohort of grantees already implementing projects across the region,” said Karen McDonald Gayle, CEO of the CBF. “This second call is an opportunity to scale up our impact and invite more actors to join the movement toward a cleaner, circular future.”

The ACE Facility’s second call for proposals aims to cut marine and land-based pollution through circular economy innovations, scale up nature-based and community-driven initiatives that generate livelihoods while safeguarding biodiversity, and foster partnerships among governments, civil society, and businesses to address the interconnected crises of climate change, pollution, and biodiversity loss.

The application process will follow a two-stage structure. Applicants will first submit a concept note demonstrating alignment with the Facility’s objectives. Shortlisted projects will then be invited to develop full proposals with detailed implementation plans. Eligibility criteria and application guidelines are available on the CBF website at caribbeanbiodiversityfund.org .

“Circular economy is not just about waste management or recycling, it’s a sustainable socioeconomic development strategy underpinned by environmental stewardship,” noted Derek Luk Pat, Chair of the ACE Facility Committee. “This call gives Caribbean stakeholders the chance to pioneer solutions that can be replicated in our region and beyond.”

The CBF Board also highlighted the milestone as a reflection of the CBF’s broader vision. “By investing in circular economy solutions, we are not only protecting our natural resources but also creating opportunities for stronger economies and healthier communities in our Caribbean nations,” stated Albert Paul, CBF Board Director.

The initiative continues to enjoy strong donor backing. “Germany is pleased to support the ACE Facility as it enters its second call for proposals,” said Dr. Christophe Eick, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to Trinidad and Tobago and Special Envoy for Climate Issues in the Caribbean. “This effort empowers local actors with innovative ideas that can transform Caribbean economies while safeguarding its unique natural heritage for generations to come.”