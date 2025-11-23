The Citizens by Investment (CBI) program is an innovative form of foreign direct investment operating across most OECS countries and has become a key driver of economic growth and national development. However, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines this proven growth initiative is often reduced to political rhetoric, leaving many citizens misinformed about its purpose and impact. We the citizens of St Vincent and the Grenadines have lost decades of reaching the highwater mark of prosperity comparable to our brothers and sisters in the rest of the Eastern Caribbean.

CBI, also known as economic citizenship, allows individuals to obtain citizenship by making a significant investment in the host country. St. Kitts and Nevis pioneered the program decades ago, and today similar initiatives operate in Antigua & Barbuda, Grenada, Dominica, and St. Lucia. These countries represent some of the strongest and fastest-growing economies in the Eastern Caribbean, all supported meaningfully by CBI revenue.

Despite having the second lowest GDP in the OECS, St. Vincent and the Grenadines possesses a passport that is not materially stronger than those of its neighbors. In global passport rankings, St. Kitts and Nevis and St. Vincent and the Grenadines both sit at number 22, while Antigua and Barbuda rank at number 25. In practical terms, a CBI passport from these countries grants access to nearly the same number of visa-free destinations as the passport of St. Vincent and the Grenadines yet we continue to dismiss the program entirely.

The importance of CBI to the region has been reinforced by the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank through Governor Timothy Antoine’s proposed regulatory framework and regional oversight mechanism. This acknowledgement underscores what many already know, CBI remains important to the economic stability and advancement of the Eastern Caribbean.

So, when we say, “Passport Can’t Eat,” it is essential to highlight what these programs have already delivered to our neighboring islands:

Modern highways in St. Kitts and Nevis with minimal potholes — funded by CBI. Luxury hotels and high-end apartment developments in St. Kitts & Nevis — supported by CBI. Double salary bonuses for public servants in St. Kitts & Nevis — made possible through CBI revenues. A surge of new upscale hotels in St. Lucia — driven by CBI investment. A construction boom in Antigua, including premium condominium projects — enabled by CBI. Dominica’s new international airport — currently being built with CBI funding. Significantly higher GDP per capita in Grenada, Antigua, St. Kitts, and St. Lucia compared to St. Vincent — CBI was the main driver.

These are not mere abstract policy outcomes; they are visible, tangible improvements that uplift citizens across the Eastern Caribbean.

As a people, we must reflect on whether the leadership that brought us here is adequately prepared for the next stage of national development. Leaders who remain resistant to new ideas, fail to nurture strong technical expertise, or cannot adapt to modern economic realities may hinder our progress rather than advance it. We are long past the post colonial rhetoric guiding policy formation. The collective well-being of the nation is far too important for decisions to be guided by tribal loyalty or personal agendas.

A rising tide lifts all ships. Our nation deserves policies and leadership that elevate everyone.