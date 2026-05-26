CCF, CBU partner for arts & culture media award

Caribbean Culture Fund and Caribbean Broadcasting Union Renew Arts and Culture Award for 37th CBU Media Awards May 2026

May 26, 2026. The Caribbean Culture Fund (CCF) renewed its partnership with the Caribbean Broadcasting Union (CBU) for the Excellence in Media Coverage of Caribbean Arts and Culture category at this year’s 37th CBU Media Awards.

The award was first awarded in 2025 to recognise the vital role played by the region’s journalists to engage with and share Caribbean arts and culture to local and global audiences.

As Caribbean artists increasingly respond to issues such as migration, identity, social justice, community resilience and climate challenges, journalists help bring the public’s attention to artistic voices which might otherwise remain unheard outside their communities or national borders.

The award is open to media organisations operating across the Caribbean, and recognises reporting, criticism, features, and analysis on arts and culture in the Caribbean. Winners will be announced at the CBU Media Awards Gala in August 2026. The previous awards cycle received 48 entries from across the region.

CCF Executive Director Kellie Magnus said the partnership forms part of the Fund’s broader effort to amplify the work of Caribbean creatives.

“In the year since we launched these awards, the Caribbean has been hit by many challenges that reinforce how essential the arts are to reflect, protect, and strengthen our culture. We believe more than ever that journalism can help highlight the power of the arts and we are excited to see what is created” Magnus said.

The collaboration also reflects broader conversations taking place across the Caribbean about the importance of investing not only in artists, but in the wider systems that sustain cultural production, including media, criticism, documentation, and public discourse.