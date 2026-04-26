CCJ group to visit the Court of Justice of the European Union

From 27 to 30 April 2026, a delegation from the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) will undertake an official knowledge-exchange visit to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) in Luxembourg to engage in high-level judicial dialogue.

The delegation will observe the operations of the CJEU and participate in scheduled meetings to exchange practical insights into court governance, judicial administration, case management, and jurisprudential development with another supranational court. The delegation will be led by the Honourable Mr Justice Winston Anderson, President of the CCJ, and will comprise members of the Court’s Bench, and other Officers of the Court.

The engagement reflects the shared roles of both courts in supporting regional integration through the interpretation and application of treaty law and recognises the CJEU’s extensive experience in this area, which offers valuable comparative insights for the CCJ.

The visit also aligns with Priorities 1 and 3 of the Court’s Strategic Plan 2025-2032: ‘Judicial Excellence and Independence’ and ‘Communication, Stakeholder Engagement and Public Trust’ respectively. These strategic priorities emphasise the continuous strengthening of judicial performance and the efficient management of Court operations with the aim of enhancing public trust and confidence.

The agenda for the visit includes meetings with the Honourable Mr Justice Koen Lenaerts, President of the CJEU; the Honourable Mr Justice Marc van der Woude, President of the General Court; as well as opportunities to observe the Court’s procedures and administrative operations.

This visit has been funded by a grant from the European Union under the 11th European Development Fund, underscoring the EU’s continued support for initiatives aimed at strengthening the rule of law and judicial cooperation in the Caribbean.