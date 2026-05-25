CCJ ruling vindicates political analyst Derek Ramsamooj

In a landmark regional treaty case, the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) has delivered a ruling in favor of prominent political analyst Derek Ramsamooj, setting a major precedent for human rights and business across the Caribbean.

The decision is expected to have a “significant impact on the conditions in which business in the Caribbean region is conducted”. According to a statement released by Ramsamooj’s legal team, the CCJ recognized that the economic rights granted under the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas cannot be effective without the baseline protection of fundamental human rights.

Legal experts note that this newly affirmed regional standard of human rights will greatly benefit CARICOM citizens engaging in cross-border business and will further advance the broader goal of Caribbean economic integration.

For Ramsamooj, recognized as the region’s leading political analyst and researcher, the ruling brings a long-awaited personal vindication. His attorneys stated that he has suffered “significant and irreparable hardship” due to a “politically motivated effort to ruin him” in Suriname that began in 2020. The legal team noted they were reassured by the Court’s specific observations regarding his treatment in Suriname.

Ramsamooj is currently in Haiti advising on governance issues. Once he returns, his legal counsel plans to move forward with securing final declarations of his innocence in Suriname.

The legal team representing Ramsamooj—Justin Phelps S.C., Navindra Ramnanan, Milton Castlen, and Chase Pegus—expressed deep gratitude to the CCJ. They commended the Court for the speed of the resolution, as well as the “balanced and courteous manner” in which their arguments were heard and determined.