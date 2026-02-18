CDB earns ‘AA+’ stable outlook from Fitch ratings

Fitch Ratings has confirmed a high-level credit score for the Caribbean Development Bank, maintaining an optimistic long-term outlook for the institution.

This endorsement stems from the bank’s robust financial reserves and its strategic efforts to minimize risk through innovative asset exchanges.

By diversifying its borrower profile and maintaining exceptional liquidity, the organization has solidified its ability to offer affordable financing to its member nations.

The bank’s leadership views this stable rating as a validation of their modern vision and their commitment to regional economic resilience.

The report highlights the bank’s strong standing among global peers as it continues to drive sustainable development across the Caribbean.