CDB Senior Officials Dodge Questions on President’s Whereabouts

CDB senior officials mum on whereabouts of president

Senior CDB officials in Barbados refused to answer questions Tuesday about its president, Hyginus “Gene” Leon, who has been on administrative leave since January.

At the bank’s annual news conference, acting president Isaac Solomon remarked, “I can confirm there is an internal administrative process involving the president.”

“The bank is extremely focused on preserving the independence, confidentiality, and integrity of the process, and as you can well appreciate, we are unable to provide any other details at this time,” Solomon added.

However, when asked by the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC) to describe the “internal administrative process involving the president” given its implications for the regional financial institution, how soon he expected the investigation to be completed, and the president’s possible role in implementing CDB speakers’ news conference projects, banking head of communications Camille Taylor blocked the question.

“I think we made it clear earlier, that at this point there won’t be any elaboration on the matter,” Taylor added.

Leaders of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) expressed their “utter disappointment and shock” at the treatment of the embattled CDB president, who is on administrative leave until April.

Sub-regional leaders gathered digitally to examine the problem, with an informed source stating that OECS leaders expressed worry yesterday night.

The president’s treatment raised concerns about the bank’s reputation and the handling of the highest-ranking officer.

“They expressed their utter disappointment and shock at the treatment of the president without even the knowledge of the governors,” sources told CMC, confirming Leon’s computer and tablet seizure.

Leon is the sixth regional development financing institution president. He was chosen at a special CDB Board of Governors meeting on January 19, 2021, for a five-year term and took office on May 4, 2021.

CMC was informed that the Board of Governors convened last Monday and that “some members expressed concern that no acting appointments were made.”

“We did not appoint him, not sure who did,” said a source involved with the conversation over Solomon’s acting appointment.

Leon, a respected St. Lucian economist, leads a Bridgetown team of over 200 people. He has 35 years of experience in economics, financial policy development, and executive management, including 20 years at the International Monetary Fund.

He succeeded Jamaican-born Warren Smith, who retired in 2021 after 10 years as president.

