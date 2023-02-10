CDB supports UWI as the Caribbean’s center for digital transformation

Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, vice-chancellor, has announced that the University of the West Indies (UWI) must and will become the Caribbean’s hub of digital transformation.

During the project launch ceremony for the UWI-CDB Digital Transformation Program at the University’s Regional Headquarters in Jamaica, he stated that the UWI is advancing its digital transformation as part of Phase II of its Triple A Strategic Plan: The Revenue Revolution, which focuses on the strategic use of digital technologies to convert the University’s reputational value into much-needed revenue.

Sir Hilary noted that Professor of Digital Transformation, Policy, and Governance Lloyd Waller’s program encompasses more than digital technologies.

“Rather, it is the influence that the deployment of these technologies will have on the UWI’s core business—teaching, learning, research, efficient administration, and efficiency—that will generate savings and revenue,” he explained.

Continuing its strong partnership with the University, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has joined the UWI’s Digital Transformation Program as an official partner.

Isaac Solomon, vice president of Operations at the CDB, stated at the program’s launch ceremony that the Bank’s support of the program is intended to strengthen decades of mutually beneficial collaboration with the UWI, as it seeks to maintain a leadership position in higher education for the region’s benefit.

“For us at the CDB, furthering the digital transformation of UWI is essential for operational effectiveness, expanded access to programs, growth of services, and continuing competitiveness during the current COVID-19 period and beyond,” Solomon stated.

According to him, a number of elements demonstrated the significance and importance of the digital transformation initiative.

“Increasing enrollment across the UWI also requires optimizing online learning opportunities, as the transition to digital education delivery leverages technology to reduce the economic cost of tertiary education at the UWI for students in borrowing member countries,” the vice president of the CDB explained.

“Furthermore, digital transformation is crucial to boosting the internationalization of UWI programs, a critical strategic objective for diversifying the university’s revenue source. The UWI Digital Reform Project is therefore timely and essential, as it affords the University the chance to push towards the institutional transformation required to increase its reach as a global university and boost the UWI brand as an institution of excellence in the Caribbean.

“The project is also intended to inspire innovative teaching and learning, particularly among our region’s most disadvantaged and marginalized groups,” he added.

Source : CMC