CDC Chairman says Vincy Mas 2025 a resounding success

CDC Chairman Hails Vincy Mas 2025 as a Resounding Success

Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Ricardo “Ricky” Adams, has declared Vincy Mas 2025 a remarkable success, crediting the collaboration of stakeholders and the creativity of participants across all components of the festival.

Speaking at a press conference held at Victoria Park on July 10, Adams extended gratitude to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force for ensuring a safe carnival and to the Sanitation Department for maintaining clean streets throughout the festivities. “Their presence and dedication created a safe, welcoming environment for all,” Adams said.

The Chairman praised the mas bands, steel orchestras, and calypsonians for stepping up their performances. He highlighted the Steel and Glitter night and Calypso Finals as standout events, adding that Soca Monarch regained its high-energy spirit with creative and diverse music that energized revelers.

Adams noted a significant increase in visitor participation, especially in J’ouvert and t-shirt mas, pointing to a renewed embrace of traditional culture. He also commended private promoters for hosting world-class events and acknowledged the growing demand on local service providers.

“As we look toward Vincy Mas 2026, early planning is key,” Adams expressed . “We must ensure our festival continues to grow in quality, experience, and global appeal.”