CDC issues public health alert as the “superbug” spreads across US

The CDC has issued an urgent public health notice on a superbug.

According to the Center for Disease Control, the stomach bug infects millions of People annually, spreads quickly and contains bacterium that is resistant to treatment.

Antibiotics are often effective against norovirus, popularly known as the stomach flu. Yet, for certain individuals, medication is currently ineffective.

The bacterium, which is termed a superbug, may survive in the stomach even if antibiotics are administered.

Friday, the CDC issued a public health statement informing the public that the virus is present.

According to Dr. Joseph Allen, this is due to an ongoing cycle of adaptation. “Thus, we create something that performs really well, but only a few survive. They simply learn how to survive,” he added.

Which the superbug is doing well with the nation’s population.

“It kind of grows, and then it generates a toxin that disrupts the body’s ability to absorb nutrition,” Allen explained.

It can cause a variety of adverse symptoms, including diarrhea, malaise, lethargy, fever, and bloody stool. In rare instances, it might result in death.

“Your geriatric population, your immunocompromised population, and maybe even your really young population,” said Allen.

Antibiotics would be used to prevent this from occurring, but because they are ineffective, Allen asks, “What do we do?”

“Doctors are accustomed to drugs treating bacterial causes of GI symptoms, but there are other viral reasons, such as Norovirus, that do not react to medicines,” Allen explained.

At this stage, supportive therapy, such as receiving intravenous fluids and remaining hydrated, is the recommended course of action, according to the doctor.

“Wash your hands thoroughly, you are aware. Avoid such locations that may not have the cleanest conditions. Avoid them if you experience any of the aforementioned symptoms, he said.

Allen stated that he has not yet encountered these microorganisms, but it is only a question of time.

Source : Whio