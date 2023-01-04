CDC says access to finances delayed the prize-giving ceremony

Prize money for Vincymas 2022

The Carnival Development Corporation in discussions with the Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines agreed to host Vincymas 2022 because we thought that it was important for the components and all who depend on the festival to be able to return to this hugely significant aspect of our culture and of our tourism product.

When the decision was taken, we were fully aware that the scale of the festival and the restrictions still surrounding travel to the island would not allow for significant foreign participation. We also needed to provide additional support to our components due to the reduced scale of the festival and the continued level of uncertainty that existed at that time. All of this, coupled with the reduced sponsorship and financial support that was made available to the CDC, had a financial impact on the hosting of Vincymas 2022.

For many years, the CDC has looked forward to hosting the prize-giving ceremony in the months immediately succeeding the festival, but access to finances to meet this commitment in 2022 was delayed. We have been advised that funds will be made available this week, and we look forward to hosting the prize-giving ceremony this weekend. All winners would be advised accordingly.

I assure you that the CDC fully respects all of the components of Vincymas, and all of the players who strive over the years to make Vincymas the experience that it has been for all of our locals and visitors to these shores.