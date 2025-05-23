CDC’s Attendance Woes: A Call to Revamp Marketing Strategies

WHAT ABOUT THE CDC SPONSORED SHOWS ?

For the last few years we have seen the gradual decline in the attendance of CDC sponsored shows in favour of the privately sometimes ‘all inclusive’ Vincy Mas activities. While I have no issue with private organisers also ‘eating ah food’ , the primary responsibility of the CDC and their promotions and marketing teams, is to guarantee attendance at their shows.

In the past I have given advice to CDC officials on how to keep the numbers in Victoria Park and other venues where CDC shows are staged close to maximum attendance. It involves a simple strategy … ‘it is in giving, that you receive’. Through major sponsors, the Brewery, ECGC, FLOW, DIGICEL, Rum and alcohol distributors to name some, these sponsors can pay for at least 100 tickets for every CDC show and use every commercial FM station, local TV station and all print media to give away these tickets by answering a Carnival history or current carnival activity question.

This type of promotion does several things. It keeps Vincy Mas fans updated with the upcoming shows. It guarantees that at least 100 persons will attend each of these shows. Persons who win tickets will no doubt be accompanied by other paying patrons so that will double the numbers, guaranteeing that the bars and food stalls will also be supported. It also guarantees customer loyalty (very important) and listener/reader loyalty to persons who win tickets from these sources/sponsors/stations.

What was sadly lacking from the launches I saw online particularly in the US was the promotion of private shows on the big screens which were advertised ever so often, while we had CDC officials present who didn’t even promote the CDC sponsored shows like Kiddies carnival, Junior and Senior panorama, Soca Monarch, Mardi gras and other CDC sponsored shows with the same frequency as the other ads, I was lil disappointed. They could have also used that opportunity to promote the sale of season tickets for the CDC shows as well as giving away at least 10 season tickets for the CDC shows by interacting with the patrons at those launches asking them to answer a Vincy Mas related question. That, simple as it may seem is an effective strategy in getting patrons to support CDC sponsored shows.

When the CDC shows are profitable, it lessens the burden on sponsors and government to pay prize monies for the winners of the various competitions as well as transport and appearance fees/costs for the steel bands and other components that make Vincy Mas the best cultural festival in the East Caribbean. CDC is the official agency along with the Tourism department responsible for marketing Vincy Mas. It is not too late to implement these simple but effective marketing strategies, or we may not be able to ‘party normal’ when it comes to paying out prize monies.

CDC can use the calypso tents in the US and at home to promote both the calypso semis and Finals (Dimanche Gras) by giving away tickets at these shows as well as using our local radio stations. Each station can give away one ticket everyday for the different CDC shows until Vincy Mas done. Have a safe and accident free Vincy Mas. Enjoy the pageantry, music and food, but do NOT overdo !