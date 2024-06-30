CDEMA and partners ready to help Hurricane Beryl-affected states

The Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) Coordinating Unit and key partners stand ready to assist participating states as the region braces for the first major hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

During a Caribbean Development Partners Group (CDPG) meeting held Sunday and involving more than 166 partners from local, regional and international agencies, plans were shared in preparation for Category 4 Hurricane Beryl.

The CDPG was co-chaired by CDEMA’s Executive Director, Elizabeth Riley and the UN Resident Co-ordinator for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, Simon Springett.

Major stakeholders in attendance at the meeting included the Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves; Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell; National Disaster Co-ordinators and Ministers who gave updates on activation of National Emergency Operation Centres, logistics, communication as well as relief and response to the levels of impact.

Hurricane Warnings continue to be in effect for Barbados, St Lucia, Grenada, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Tobago.

The CDEMA CU activated its Regional Coordination Plan on June 29 and continues to monitor the progress of Hurricane Beryl and remains committed to supporting its Participating States during this time.