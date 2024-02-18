CDU Empowers Young Women in Saint Lucia with Leadership Training 

Young Female Participants Graduate from the LeadHERship Programme, St. Lucia

The Caribbean Democrat Union (CDU) in partnership with the Conservatives Westminster Foundation for Democracy (WFD) Programme, the LeadHERship Institute, and the United Workers Party (UWP) successfully completed a 10-week Leadership Training programme for young women in Saint Lucia.

The training programme engaged the young female participants on topics such as Parliamentary Democracy and The Electoral System, Building an Advocacy Campaign, Personal Branding, Parliamentary Procedures and Debates, Public Speaking and Media. Participants were also provided with a tour of the Saint Lucia Parliament and had the opportunity to speak with other female members of Parliament and activists from across the region in online sessions. The programme concluded with a face-to-face training and graduation ceremony at the Coco Palm Resort in Saint Lucia from 9th to 10th February 2024 where the participants were presented with certificates of participation.

Leader of the Opposition and Political Leader of the UWP, Hon. Allen Chastanet congratulated the young women on their high level of engagement and participation in the programme and encouraged them to exemplify the leadership skills gained in their communities across Saint Lucia.

Ms. Laura Saunders, Head of the Conservatives WFD Programme congratulated the young ladies on their performance and looks forward to their increased participation in politics, civil society, and community involvement to advocate on issues important to them and their peers.

Mr. Nick Francis, Secretary General of the CDU thanked the Conservatives WFD Programme for their continued support in creating spaces for increased participation of women and youth in decision making which is critical to the strengthening of democratic governance in the Caribbean region.

This is the third successful engagement under the LeadHERship programme; the first two engagements were held in Belize and St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Source : CDU