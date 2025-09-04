CDU extends congratulations to JLP on election victory

CDU Congratulates JLP on Election Victory

The Caribbean Democrat Union (CDU) extends heartfelt congratulations to the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) on its decisive victory in the General Elections held on September 3rd, 2025. This resounding mandate is a clear testament to the confidence and trust the Jamaican people have placed in the vision, leadership, and performance of the JLP.

The CDU also warmly congratulates Dr. The Most Hon. Andrew Holness, Prime Minister Elect and Leader of the Jamaica Labour Party, on his stellar leadership throughout this campaign and his continued service to the people of Jamaica. Under his stewardship, Jamaica has experienced significant economic transformation, strengthened democratic governance, and meaningful improvements in the daily lives of its citizens.

The people of Jamaica have spoken decisively in favour of continued progress and development. This victory is not only a triumph for the JLP but also a moment of pride for all who believe in democracy, prosperity, and freedom across the Caribbean.

As the governing party embarks on this new term, the CDU reaffirms its unwavering support and solidarity with the JLP. We wish Prime Minister Elect Holness, his team, and the Jamaican people continued success and development as they work together to build a brighter future for their nation.