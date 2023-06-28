SVG Opposition leader attends IDU Forum in London, UK

The Caribbean Democrat Union (CDU) was well represented at the recently concluded International Democracy Union (IDU) Forum held in London, UK from 19th to 21st June 2023. This event celebrated 40 years of the IDU from 1983-2023 under the theme “Four Decades Connecting Freedom” and brought together centre-right political party leaders from all regions of the world.

The CDU delegation attending this important milestone event included: Hon. Allen Chastanet Leader of the Opposition St. Lucia and Political Leader of the United Workers Party; Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday Leader of the Opposition St. Vincent and the Grenadines and President of the New Democratic Party; Mr. Nick Francis Secretary General of the CDU; and Mr. Kendron Christopher Chairman of the CYDU.

The war in Ukraine was a central feature of the panel discussions on global security at the Forum as well as economic policy, trade, and environmental governance. Special guests at the IDU Forum also included UK Foreign Secretary Rt. Hon. James Cleverly, Conservative Party Chairman Rt Hon Greg Hands MP, and former Secretary of State in the USA Michael R. Pompeo.

CDU Leaders also held bilateral meetings with UK Members of Parliament during the visit; this included talks with Rt Hon Dame Maria Miller MP on achievements of the Conservatives WFD Programme in the Caribbean towards increasing women and youth political participation.

Direct Quotes:

“Events such as the IDU Forum are important to championing the cause of democracy and bring together thought leaders from around the world to discuss the pressing challenges that confront us as a global community including climate change financing and building resilience. We continue to use these spaces to highlight the various issues facing our Caribbean region and the need for greater cooperation and support” – Hon.

Allen Chastanet, Leader of the Opposition St. Lucia and Political Leader of the United Workers Party.

“The CDU has a critical role to play in strengthening democracy in our region. It is important to highlight the threat of authoritarian regimes that seek to undermine the fundamental rights and freedoms that our people enjoy. The IDU Forum is also a critical space to network with other world leaders, to gain deeper insight into the challenges facing us as a global community and to engage in important discussions on development policy” – Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday Leader of the Opposition St. Vincent and the Grenadines and President of the New Democratic Party.