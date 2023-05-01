CDWN calls on regional govts to recognize & protect domestic workers

Regional countries urged to recognise and protect domestic workers

The Caribbean Domestic Workers Network (CDWN) is urging regional countries to ratify and implement the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention, which recognizes and protects domestic workers’ rights and good working conditions.

The CDWN stated in a message to commemorate Labour Day, an international day set aside to recognize workers, that it wanted to pay “special tribute to the women and men who work in homes and support families throughout our communities.”

“Domestic Workers are employees, and they are entitled to the same rights and protections as any other employee.” Domestic workers enable our communities to function, businesses to operate, schools to remain open, and doctors to care for the ill. Domestic workers are an important element of our societies’ fabric.”

However, the CDWN, a network of unions and associations from Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana, Grenada, Barbados, St. Kitts-Nevis, and St. Lucia, stated that domestic workers have long faced challenges such as lack of recognition, poor working conditions, low pay, and limited access to social protections.

According to the report, the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic has increased the vulnerability of domestic workers, with many losing their employment and enduring financial difficulties.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) estimates that there are 503,897 domestic workers in the Caribbean, which “means that fighting for better working conditions for domestic workers in our region will positively impact more than 2.5 million Caribbean citizens, as their families often rely on them for day-to-day living,” according to the CDWN.

CDWN stated it is calling on regional countries to ratify and implement ILO Convention 189 to recognize and safeguard domestic workers’ rights and fair working conditions, while congratulating the governments of Guyana, Jamaica, Grenada, and Antigua and Barbuda for doing so.

“However, that is only four of the 20 CARICOM countries.” “We are urging all CARICOM countries to ratify C-189,” the statement read, adding that “ratification is the first step in demonstrating commitment to protecting and respecting domestic workers.”

“It is critical that laws provide domestic workers with pensions, sick leave benefits, injury benefits, overtime pay, severance pay, and other social security benefits.” All Caribbean countries’ National Insurance Schemes (NIS) provide the legal framework for these social protections, but the laws are insufficient.”

According to CDWN, even in countries where Convention 189 has been ratified, too many domestic workers are left unprotected and susceptible to poverty because the regulations are not enforced.

“Governments must enforce and make them real in order to have a tangible impact on the lives of domestic workers.” How can a domestic worker work in a household for almost 20 years and then retire with no pension? In these cases, the NIS comes in handy! Employers must fulfill their responsibilities!

“Domestic workers deserve to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality, and we must all work together to achieve this goal.” We will engage in special activities on June 16, International Domestic Workers Day, to raise additional awareness of the value of our workers to our countries as we campaign for stronger rights and safeguards,” it added.

“Let us work together to create a future in which domestic workers are treated with dignity and respect, and their contributions to our societies are acknowledged and valued.”