CED holds climate change adaptation workshop

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) officially opened its three-day Climate Change Adaptation Workshop today, aimed at strengthening the capacity of local community groups to address climate risks.

The workshop, held under the Unlocking Opportunities Through Climate Change Initiatives (UOCCI) Project and funded by the OAS Development Corporation Fund (DCF), runs from 24th to 26th February at the SVG Teachers Cooperative Credit Union Conference Room.

Bringing together members of community groups and organisations from across the country, the workshop is designed to address critical gaps in local climate preparedness. The comprehensive programme focuses on increasing awareness of national climate risks and vulnerabilities, equipping participants with practical tools for risk assessment and adaptation planning, promoting climate-smart business practices, and fostering cross-sector collaboration for integrated strategies.

In her opening remarks, Miss Keisha Phillips, Training and Education Coordinator of CED/UOCCI Project Coordinator, highlighted the urgent need for the initiative.

“Without proper training, these groups remain highly exposed to climate risks, which further entrenches cycles of poverty, inequality, and vulnerability,” said Phillips. “This project aims to address this gap by providing essential climate change knowledge and practical adaptation strategies.”

Miss Phillips also stated, “The success of this project relies not just on us at the CED organizing workshops like this. It will only be successful if we collectively participate and integrate as community groups, women, youth, and stakeholder agencies – both public and private. I urge everyone to become involved in these activities where we train vulnerable groups and people on the impact of climate change.”

The workshop lays the groundwork by establishing a strong foundational understanding of climate change science and its tangible effects at the global, regional, and local levels. Participants will explore key concepts and engage in critical reflection on how climate risks intersect with livelihoods, social equity, and development priorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the broader Caribbean region. The workshop is being facilitated by Climate Change and Hazards Management Specialist, Mrs. Nyasha Antrobus-Cyrus.

The three-year UOCCI Project is funded by the OAS through its Development Cooperation Fund (DCF) and is being implemented under the 2024-2027 programming cycle. The project is designed to support, recognize, and foster the contributions of women and underserved communities, aiming to create a more inclusive and effective approach to climate action that benefits everyone. Its primary goal is to reduce the impact of climate change while enhancing livelihoods and increasing economic opportunities for women and vulnerable communities.