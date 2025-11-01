CED launches major climate resilience project for Vincentian women

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc (CED) will host two events next that will mark the commencement of its execution of its project that focuses on climate change impact on women and underserved communities in St Vincent and the Grenadines entitled, Unlocking Opportunities through Climate Change through Climate Change Initiatives (UOCCI).

The first activity is a Climate Change Forum on Monday, 3 November, at the Teachers Credit Union Conference Room at 9:00 a.m., which will bring together stakeholder agencies, government departments, and community groups from throughout the State to establish formal partnerships with national agencies to leverage resources and expertise.

Following the forum, representatives of community groups will be engaged in a two-day workshop on Financial Literacy for MSMEs on 4 and 5 November at Frenches House, 9:00 a.m. to 40:00 p.m. daily.

The three-year UOCCI Project is funded by the Organization of American States (OAS), through its Development Cooperation Fund (DCF), in the sum of US$125,000, and is being implemented under the OAS/DCF 2024-2027 programming cycle to support, recognize and foster the contributions of women and underserved communities to create a more inclusive and effective approach to climate action that benefits everyone.

The goal of the UOCCI Project is to reduce the impact of climate change to enhance livelihoods and increase economic opportunities for women and vulnerable communities.