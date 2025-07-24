CED men’s project disburses $220,000 in seed grants

The men’s empowerment project, titled ‘Technical Assistance for Men’s Employment and Entrepreneurship Development’ (TAMEED) Project, which was implemented by the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED), with funding from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, ended today with a Closing and Grant Awards Ceremony.

The culmination of the project was marked with a number of businesses receiving seed fund injections totaling XCD$220,000 that are expected to improve and expand their businesses.

The financial grants were disbursed among thirty-six (36) entrepreneurs who completed the men’s empowerment project, which was developed by the CED to equip male entrepreneurs with the skills necessary for sustainable growth and development in their enterprises. Its main focus was on personal and professional development, mentorship, and financial grants.

Thirty-four (34) participants were recipients of grants of XCD$5,000 each, while the winners of the Business Pitch Competition held on 15 July, Ferique Shortte of Union Food Processing and Eric Clarke of Teric’s Poultry and Meats, received XCD$15,000 and $10,000 for first and second place prizes respectively.

Addressing the Closing and Grant Awards Ceremony at the Lecture Hall of the UWI Global Campus today, General Manager of the CED, Ronette Lewis, promised that they will continue to provide technical support to the grant recipients even though the project has ended, noting that the end of the project marks a new beginning for them.

“The knowledge, the insights and the networks that you have formed over these last few months are really seeds. So now it’s up to each and every one of you to plant the seeds in your communities; plant the seeds in your families; plant the seeds in your businesses and plant these seeds in yourselves.”

She said that over the next few months, the CED would continue to monitor the businesses to see how the grants are invested and how the entrepreneurs are implementing their training into their operations.

Pierre Gonazlez, Self Reliance Manager for Area, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, expressed satisfaction with the project and said they plan to partner with the CED on future programmes. He urged the grant recipients to share with others how the project has impacted their lives and businesses, so that they too can benefit from future programmes.

“I think this, what we’re doing in this project, symbolizes that; it gives power to our creative natures, to our potentials as sons and daughters of God that we can create things, that we have that ability to provide things for ourselves. And I believe that when we are blessed with something I think it comes naturally to share it with others. We want to do more projects like this. We feel that many people can be blessed,” Gonzalez said.

Another representative of the Church, President Cozi Stewart, advised the participants to work together to ensure that their businesses succeed. “I just want you to know that we will continue to support you. We’ll do our very best to make sure that you find success, because your success means that our country is successful. That’s a good thing,” Stewart stated.

DRIVING SMALL BUSINESS GROWTH AND EMPLOYMENT

Meanwhile, as the project ended, participants spoke of the positive impact it has had on them as individuals and as business owners. Reflecting on his experience in the project, Ferique Shortte of Union Food Processing, who won the Business Pitch Competition, said it was more than just acquiring skills.

“It is about fostering a mindset of continuous learning, resilience, and innovation. The knowledge and administrative expertise we have gained here are stepping stones to scaling our businesses, accessing new markets, and contributing to the economic and social development of St Vincent and the Grenadines.”

According to Shortte, the project stands as a testament to the power of education and collaboration in driving small business growth and employment. He also commended his fellow grant recipients, noting that the future of business and employment in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is brighter because of their commitment and passion.

“As you leave here today, remember that entrepreneurship is not a solitary journey,” he cautioned. “Continue to seek mentorship, embrace collaboration, and remain open to new ideas. Your growth as entrepreneurs will not only shape your own futures, but will also create jobs, inspire others, and drive progress in our society.”