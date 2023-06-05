Cemex programme to give Caribbean students a peek into cement industry

50 regional students set to participate in Cemex work-ready programme

The third Cemex Campus program will expose 50 Caribbean final-year science and engineering students to global corporate operations and cement industry technology.

Caribbean Cement Company Limited will lead the program, which will also include Cemex-owned Arawak Cement Company Limited in Barbados and Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL).

The eight-week training covers health and safety, cement distribution, cement technology, lime operations, aggregates and quality, and sustainability.

Supply chain, social effect, sales, distribution, planning, and HR management will also be covered.

The Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI); the Caribbean Maritime University from Jamaica (participating for the first time); the St Augustine Campus; the University of Trinidad and Tobago; the MIC Institute of Technology; and the Cave Hill Campus of UWI in Barbados (also participating for the first time) will select the participants.

At Caribbean Cement Company Limited’s Sports Club in Rockfort, Kingston, Chairman Parris Lyew-Ayee (left) presents final-year civil engineering student at the University of the West Indies, Mona, and CEMEX Campus participant Lesmar Murray with a certificate and token during the 2021 program.

On June 1, TCL Group Managing Director Francisco Aguilera touted the virtual debut of Cemex Campus as a chance for area students to learn.

He stressed the opportunity for students to learn about the sector, see how building materials are made, and connect with an international organization.

Aguilera also praised the program’s student and university participation.

He added that it would train future professionals, improve firm executives, and strengthen participating colleges’ academic programs.

Caribbean Cement Company Limited Chairman Parris Lyew-Ayee praised the initiative for preparing university students for the workforce.

Regional firms worried about young graduates’ readiness and efficiency.

Lyew-Ayee said Cemex Campus helps students grasp the requirements of engineering and science graduates in the workplace.

He stressed that the program’s purpose is to train specialists for any operating system, not just Cemex plants.

Jorge Camelo, Human Resources Director, praised the program’s continuation as a great chance for learning and growth.

He encouraged students to be proactive, share ideas, and participate in departments.

42 regional students started the program in 2021. Carib Cement hired three Jamaican university students after the program.