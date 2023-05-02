CEO shuts down misconceptions about working abroad

Many Caribbean people have misconceptions about the type of work-abroad opportunities available to them either through government programmes or through third-party placement agencies. But the CEO of a regional recruitment service said people should not let these misconceptions stop them from considering the wide range of unique work-abroad opportunities that may align with their goals.

Caribbean Employment Services Inc. is a market-leading digital talent acquisition service that aims to connect the top talent from the Caribbean with hiring managers, HR professionals and decision-makers in companies both within the Caribbean as well as abroad. Further, it aims to provide the region’s jobseekers and those who are already employed with news and resources related to Caribbean labour.

Joseph Boll, Caribbean Employment Services Inc. CEO, said, “A lot of people think that when a government or a company wants to hire foreign workers, either from the Caribbean or elsewhere, that it’s because they only want to offer the bare minimum, or that they only have blue-collar, manual jobs that ‘no one else wants.’ That is simply not true.

“Work abroad opportunities are not limited to manual labour like farmers, butchers and housekeepers. Even high-in-demand positions like doctors and hospitality managers are being recruited, and most employers are also offering attractive relocation benefits and support.”

The CEO’s comments come amid some controversy surrounding Jamaica’s Seasonal Agricultural Worker Programme (SAWP), where Jamaican workers are recruited to work abroad on Canadian farms. The government recently said it addressed some complaints allegedly made by workers concerning their working conditions, but there is still some level of skepticism over the matter in the public sphere.

However, Boll said foreign companies with ties or good relations with other regions can often seek to recruit workers when they are experiencing labour challenges. For countries like Canada, the USA and the UK, the Caribbean is a quite feasible choice because of its proximity, shared common languages, similar cultures and positive relations. As such, labour exchange programmes have long been in place, he said, even before COVID impacted the labour market and left many 1st world countries struggling to get enough workers for their needs.

“Yes, some work abroad opportunities are for physical labour, but they’re still very lucrative and respectful, and no less valuable than management jobs,” said Boll. “Jobseekers interested in working abroad should not let these kinds of misconceptions turn them away, and they can easily find these kinds of opportunities for free using resources like Caribbean Employment.”

Source : CES