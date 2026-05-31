Cessna aircraft crashes near aricheng airstrip Guyana

A Cessna 182P Skylane aircraft, bearing the registration number N9347G, crashed on Sunday morning near the Aricheng Airstrip in Region Seven. The aircraft is reportedly owned by a Guyanese pilot.

According to reports circulating on social media, the aircraft went down at approximately 7:50 AM. It is currently believed that the pilot involved in the crash sustained injuries.

In response to the incident, the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is expected to launch an official investigation to determine the precise circumstances that led to the accident.

Further details regarding the crash and the condition of the pilot will be provided as more information becomes available.