CFC welcomes T McDonald Cosmetics as exclusive make-up sponsor for NYFW SS26​

Founder Terry McDonald Appointed as CFC Head of Hair and Make-Up

The Caribbean Fashion Collective (CFC) is proud to announce T McDonald Cosmetics as the Exclusive Make-Up Sponsor for its highly anticipated New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026 showcase. In addition, CFC is thrilled to welcome Terry McDonald, CEO and Founder of T McDonald Cosmetics, as its Head of Hair and Make-Up for the event.

Born and raised in the Bronx with strong Caribbean roots, Terry McDonald is a professional makeup artist, beauty educator, and visionary entrepreneur whose work has been featured in Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, and Sheen Magazine, and on the runways of New York Fashion Week. With a passion for using beauty as a tool for healing, self-expression, and mental wellness, Terry has built T McDonald Cosmetics into a Black-owned, women-owned brand celebrated for its vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free products.

T McDonald Cosmetics’ signature offerings—including the Level Up eyeshadow palette, 5D lashes, and long-wear lip kushions—embody the brand’s mission to inspire confidence, resilience, and authenticity. Beyond beauty products, Terry is committed to giving back through mentorship programs, community workshops, and school partnerships, encouraging the next generation of beauty leaders to embrace creativity and self-worth.

As CFC’s Head of Hair and Make-Up, Terry will lead an elite team of beauty professionals to create innovative, fashion-forward looks for designers and models during the CFC NYFW SS26 showcase, which celebrates Caribbean heritage and global fashion talent.

“I’m honored to partner with Caribbean Fashion Collective for NYFW SS26,” said Terry McDonald. “This collaboration represents the perfect blend of artistry, culture, and purpose. My goal is to elevate each designer’s vision while empowering every model to feel confident and unstoppable on the runway.”

Xavier Walker, Founder and CEO of Caribbean Fashion Collective, shared, “Terry’s artistry, leadership, and dedication to empowering others perfectly align with CFC’s mission to celebrate diversity and creativity in fashion. We’re thrilled to have her and T McDonald Cosmetics on board for this season’s show.”

Norka Vasquez and Stewella Daville, Co-Founders of Caribbean Fashion Collective, also expressed their excitement: “Terry brings a rare combination of creative excellence and genuine passion for uplifting others. Her vision and talent will be a major asset to our designers, models, and the overall production. We couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with her.”

The Caribbean Fashion Collective NYFW SS26 showcase will take place on September 13, 2025, featuring a dynamic lineup of emerging and established designers from the Caribbean and beyond.