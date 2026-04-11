Chairman, new members appointed to industrial court of Trinidad

Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago Judicial Appointments 2026

The Industrial Court of Trinidad and Tobago is pleased to announce the appointment of His Honour Mr. Melvin Daniel as the new Chairman of the Essential Services Division. Further strengthening the bench, the Court also welcomes Their Honours Mr. Adrian Darmaine and Ms. Ashti Sookhan as new Members appointed to the General Services Division.

His Honour Mr. Melvin Daniel brings over 11 years of service as a Member of the Industrial Court (previously presiding within the General Services Division) to his new leadership role. Prior to his time as a Member, Mr. Daniel amassed over 30 years of legal experience in both the public and private sectors of Trinidad and Tobago. His distinguished career includes tenure as a Magistrate, Senior State Counsel and State Prosecutor in the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, and as a private practitioner. Furthermore, he has served as an Associate Tutor at the Hugh Wooding Law School for over 12 years.

His Honour Mr. Adrian Darmaine has been an attorney-at-law for over 34 years. He joins the Industrial Court following an extensive career in the Magistracy, where he served as a Magistrate, Senior Magistrate, and Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate. Previously, he served as State Counsel III within the Director of Public Prosecutions Department, and later as Senior State Counsel in the Solicitor General’s Department, where he represented the Attorney General in significant civil and constitutional matters.

Her Honour Ms. Ashti Sookhan brings a multifaceted background in public sector law, policy development, and institutional governance to the Bench. She transitions from the Ministry of Labour and Small and Micro Enterprise Development, where she served as a Legal Officer representing the Ministry in complex matters before the Industrial and High Courts. Ms. Sookhan holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and a Legal Education Certificate (LEC), as well as a Master of Laws (LL.M) in Corporate and Commercial Law and an Executive Master of Business Administration (EMBA).

The President of the Court, Mrs. Heather Seale, and the entire Bench congratulate His Honour Mr. Daniel on his elevation and extend a warm welcome to the two new Members, looking forward to their valuable contributions.