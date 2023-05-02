Randy Jones McIntosh, NNP Chairman for Carriacou, Petit Martinique shot dead

Randy Jones McIntosh shot and Killed in Carriacou

According to the Grenada Informer, Randy Jones McIntosh, chairman of the NNP executive for Carriacou and Petit Martinique, was shot dead in his vehicle around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2, while in the hamlet of Bogles.

According to reports, there was a female in the vehicle at the time.

His burgundy Escudo vehicle has two bullet holes, and police have removed two spent shells from the vehicle.

Mr McIntosh was transferred to the Princess Royal Hospital and died there. Officers are sure that they will make an arrest in this case.