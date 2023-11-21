Chairman of the National Lotteries Authority, Murray Bullock, speaking at the launch of INSTA Cash on Monday, said the NLA must adapt to the changing times.

Bullock was referring to the cost of printing tickets and the NLA’s responsibility to the environment.

“As you know, technology is changing. We have to become more environmentally friendly, and the cost of paper, especially the stock that instant tickets are printed on, is becoming extremely expensive and more difficult to produce”.

“One way of tackling that is by concentrating more on terminal games, and the instant cash provides instant gratification; you win instantly, so there is no waiting”.

Bullock said the NLA invests on an annual basis more than $3 million in culture, education, and sports.

“When you support our games, you support national development in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”, Bullock said.

In 1984, the NLA brought scratchy; at the dawn of the 1990s, island numbers lotto and 3D were introduced in 1997; in December of 2004, the NLA joined hands with the Windward Islands through Winlot and brought super six.

A decade later, in 2014, the NLA launched Play Four; in 2019, the re-emergence of Scratch for Life; and now their latest game in 2023, INSTA Cash,

The National Lotteries Authority will be celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2024.