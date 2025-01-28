2 arrested, cash, cannabis, firearms’ seized in police operation

Firearm, Cannabis, Thousands in Cash Seized by SVG Police

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) remains steadfast in its mission to combat crime, with the latest operation resulting in the arrest of two Chateaubelair residents and the seizure of an unlicensed firearm, a large quantity of cannabis, and a significant sum of cash suspected to be linked to drug trafficking and money laundering.

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, officers executed a search warrant that led to the arrest of Desroy Samuel, 37, and Kemon Samuel, 35, both of Sharpes, Chateaubelair. During the search, officers recovered a twelve-gauge shotgun, later confirmed to be functional, and 26,786 grammes of cannabis. Furthermore, Desroy Samuel was charged with possession of a separate 454 grammes. A total of $27,657 Eastern Caribbean Dollars (EC), consisting of $9,500 EC and €6,700 Euros, was also seized, suspected to be the proceeds of illicit activity.

Both men have since been charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, drug trafficking, possession of controlled drugs, and money laundering. The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has been engaged to further investigate the source of the cash.

While the RSVGPF remains resolute in its stance against illegal drugs and firearms, we acknowledge that St. Vincent and the Grenadines has a legal framework under the Medicinal Cannabis Industry Act of 2018, which allows individuals to cultivate and supply cannabis for medicinal purposes under a regulated system. This Act provides a pathway for Vincentians to obtain licenses for legal cannabis cultivation, distribution, and research under the oversight of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority. Those who wish to participate in this growing industry are encouraged to follow the legal route rather than engage in illegal activities that could lead to severe fines or imprisonment.

The accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court (SOC) on January 28, 2025:

Desroy Samuel pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled drug (454 grammes) and was granted bail at $15,000 EC with one surety. His bail conditions include:

Reporting to the Chateaubelair Police Station every Monday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Surrendering all travel documents

Stop notices placed at all ports of entry and exit

Matter adjourned to February 25, 2025

Desroy Samuel and Kemon Samuel appeared jointly for possession of a controlled drug (26,786 grammes) and possession of an unlicensed firearm. They both pleaded not guilty and were each granted bail at $15,000 EC with one surety. Their bail conditions include:

Reporting to the Chateaubelair Police Station every Monday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Surrendering all travel documents

Stop notices placed at all ports of entry and exit

Matter adjourned to February 25, 2025

The RSVGPF remains determined to uphold law and order and ensure the safety of every Vincentian. We urge anyone involved in illegal drug cultivation or distribution to explore the legitimate opportunities available through the Medicinal Cannabis Industry Act.