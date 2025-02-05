Chateaubelair Man Arrested for Theft of $20k

Chateaubelair Resident charged with Theft

On February 3, 2025, police arrested and charged Akeem Lett, a 33-year-old resident of Chateaubelair and Calliaqua, with the offence of theft.

According to investigations, Lett allegedly stole one (1) burgundy purse valued at $30.00 USD, which contained $9,500.00 ECC and $3,960.00 USD in cash. The total sum stolen amounted to $20,192.00 ECC. The purse and its contents are the property of Gloria Barnwell, a 70-year-old retired designer of Campden Park.

The offence was committed on January 19, 2025.

Lett appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on February 4, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. He was granted bail in the sum of $5,000.00 ECC with one surety. He was ordered not to have any contact with the complainant and stop notices were placed at all port of entry/exit. The trial date is set for October 21, 2025.