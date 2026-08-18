Chateaubelair shooting under investigation

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOOTING IN CHATEAUBELAIR

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in the vicinity of Plan Village, Chateaubelair, during the early hours of Monday, August 17, 2026.

At approximately 1:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting incident and discovered a man with apparent gunshot injuries.

The injured man was initially rushed to the Chateaubelair Smart Hospital for medical attention, and was subsequently transferred to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH), where he remains warded and is receiving medical treatment.

The scene was processed, and investigators are actively working to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Given the active and sensitive nature of the investigation, certain identifying and evidential details are being withheld at this stage to preserve the integrity of the investigative process. Additional information will be released when it is appropriate to do so.

Members of the public who were in the area at the relevant time, or who may possess information that could assist investigators, are encouraged to contact the Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crime Unit at 1-784-456-1810 or 1-784-457-1211, extensions 4837 or 4839, or call 999/911.