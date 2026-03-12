SVG Youth Chess Squad Prepares to Defend Title

St. Vincent and the Grenadines to Host Grenada in Chatoyer Bilateral Youth Chess Tournament

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Chess Federation proudly announces the Chatoyer Bilateral Youth Chess Tournament 2026, a celebration of youth excellence, regional unity, and the enduring legacy of Chief Chatoyer. This year, the Junior Chess Team of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will welcome Team Grenada for an exciting weekend of competition on home soil.

The Opening Ceremony will be held on Friday, March 13th, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. at Sapphire Apartments, Arnos Vale, followed by tournament matches on Saturday, March 14th and Sunday, March 15th, 2026. The Closing Ceremony will take place on Sunday at 4:00 p.m., at the same venue.

Team St. Vincent and the Grenadines

• Vedant Shetty – Captain

• Le’mar Abbott

• Nathanael Lawrence

• Stacy Baptiste-King

• Arianna Balcombe

Guided by:

• Team Manager: Oris Robinson

• Team Coach: Terrance Latchman

Team Grenada

• Jaedyn Pierre

• Aiden Victor

• Rommel Ventour

• Tauriel Frank

• Aliana Mills

Guided by:

• Team Manager: Nakita Bolah

• Team Coach: Gennard Roberts

Following their recent victory in the previous bilateral encounter, the Vincentian team is eager to defend their title before a home audience. Team Grenada, equally determined, promises a spirited challenge, ensuring a thrilling contest that embodies sportsmanship, discipline, and regional camaraderie.

The Federation warmly invites the public to attend and support these young chess ambassadors as they proudly represent their nations.

This event is proudly sponsored by Acado and Bally & Bally Investment Ltd., whose support continues to strengthen youth development and cultural exchange across the region.