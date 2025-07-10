Chauffeur, Labourer charged with resisting lawful arrest

Chauffeur Charged with Resisting Lawful Arrest

On July 1, 2025, police arrested and charged Curtlee Lewis, a 30-year-old Chauffeur of Vermont, with the offence of Resisting Arrest.

According to the investigation, the accused resisted the arrest by PC 841 Felton Francis, a Police Officer acting in the due execution of his duty, by pulling away from him.

The offence was committed in Kingstown on July 01, 2025. Lewis appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on June 3, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge. The conditions of his station bail continue, and the trial date was set for November 17, 2025.

Labourer Charged with Assault and Resisting Lawful Arrest.

On July 1, 2025, police arrested and charged Kozian Velox, a 23-year-old Labourer of Layou, with the offences of Resisting Arrest and two counts of Assault.

The investigation revealed that the accused assaulted PC 1054 Deswyne Keil, a Police Officer, acting in the due execution of his duty, by throwing food onto his uniform.

The accused was further charged with resisting the arrest by Cpl. 667 Fidel George, a Police Officer acting in the due execution of his duty, by pulling away from him.

Additionally, the accused was charged with assaulting Cpl. 667 Fidel George, a Police Officer, by pushing him in his chest.

The offences were committed in Layou on July 01, 2025. Velox appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on July 2, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted composite bail in the sum of $1,000.00 ECC with one surety. The matters were adjourned and transferred to the Layou Magistrate Court for a hearing July 7, 2025.