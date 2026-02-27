Chauffeur,conductor charged in $3,900 auto part theft

Chauffeur and Bus Conductor Charged with Theft

On February 25, 2026, police arrested and jointly charged Romano Jackson, a 37-year-old chauffeur of Frenches, and Matthew McFee, a 31-year-old bus conductor of Redemption Sharpes, with the offence of theft.

According to investigations, the accused stole one (1) front bumper valued at $3,000.00 ECC and two (2) fog lamps valued at $900.00 ECC, total value being $3,900.00 ECC, the property of a 61-year-old businessman of Questelles.

The offence was committed at Stoney Grounds between January 31, 2026 and February 2, 2026. They appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on February 26, 2026, where they pleaded not guilty to the charge.

They were granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC each with one surety and were ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday and Thursday between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

They were also ordered to surrender all travel documents and to seek the Court’s permission if they wish to leave the State. The matter was adjourned to September 14, 2026, for trial.