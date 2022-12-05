Chauncey man charged with wounding and robbery

On 04 December, Police arrested and charged Garnet Thomas, 34 years old Unemployed of Chauncey with the offences of Wounding and Robbery.

The arrest and charge stemmed from an incident that occurred at Halifax Street, Kingstown, around 3 a.m. on 08.09.22.

Thomas will appear at the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.

Source : RSVGPF