Cheetah, SmartTerm PEP Exam Practice Launch

CHEETAH® and SmartTerm has launched a specialized digital test-prep platform for Jamaican students.

Hosted on the Tambrin learning system, this initiative provides targeted practice materials specifically designed for the upcoming Primary Exit Profile (PEP) exams.

The software features timed simulations and instant feedback, allowing learners to identify academic weaknesses and build confidence through data-driven performance tracking.

Having already seen success in other Caribbean nations, the partnership aims to modernize study habits by offering accessible, mobile-friendly tools.

Ultimately, the platform serves to reduce exam-related stress for families while improving national educational outcomes through technology.