Chef Arrested for Illegal Firearm Possession

Chef charged with Possession of an Illegal Firearm

On June 6, 2025, police arrested and charged Jrikwan Matthias, a 30-year-old Chef of Glen, with the offence of Possession of an Illegal firearm.

The investigations revealed that the accused had in his possession a silver and black .22 Revolver, serial number unknown, without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

The offence was committed in Diamond on June 5, 2025. Matthias is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

