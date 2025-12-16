Chef, Bartender charged following alleged assault

Duo Charged with Assault

On December 15, 2025, police arrested and charged Keishana Lewis, a 22-year-old Chef of Green Hill/ Diamonds and Allison George, a 28-year-old Bartender of Diamonds, with the offence of Assault.

According to investigation, the accused assaulted a 38-year-old Conductor of Sion Hill by beating him about his body and pushing him to the ground with their hands, causing Actual Bodily Harm.

The offence was committed on April 1, 2025 at Lower Bay Street. Lewis and George appeared before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on Tuesday December 16, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The conditions of their station bail continues and the matters were adjourned to September 22, 2026, for trial.