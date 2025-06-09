C’est Si Bon Catering & Events Expands Nationwide, Led by NYC Chef Kamal Hoyte

C’est Si Bon Catering & Events, a luxury private chef and catering company based in New York City, today announced its expansion of services to clients across the United States. Founded in 2022 by Executive Chef Kamal Hoyte and Dr. Tomeka Robinson, the company specializes in culturally rich, narrative-driven culinary experiences for private and corporate clients.

The expansion follows growing demand for chef-led, in-home and event-based dining services that reflect heritage, customization, and fine dining precision. Known for its ability to fuse Caribbean flavors with global techniques, C’est Si Bon brings an elevated, personal approach to hospitality in diverse settings, including weddings, retreats, and milestone celebrations.

The company’s announcement reflects a broader shift in the culinary industry, where private and small-group dining experiences are rising in popularity. With more clients seeking intimate, personalized alternatives to restaurant settings, the demand for bespoke catering and on-site chef services has grown significantly.

“More people want experiences that reflect who they are, not just great food, but meals with meaning,” said Executive Chef Kamal Hoyte. “We’re honored to bring that level of storytelling and care into our clients’ homes and events across the country.”

C’est Si Bon has developed the infrastructure to serve clients in major metropolitan areas and destination markets, allowing its team to travel for in-person execution and manage complex culinary logistics for gatherings of all sizes.

C’est Si Bon Catering & Events was born from a shared vision between Hoyte and Robinson to create a company that bridges high-end cuisine and cultural identity. Their goal was to make fine dining more inclusive, more intentional, and more meaningful. Since its founding, the company has positioned itself as a unique alternative to traditional caterers by designing menus around clients’ backgrounds, values, and stories.

Chef Kamal Hoyte brings years of experience working in New York’s fine dining scene, having trained at the Culinary Institute of America and held roles in some of Manhattan’s most prestigious restaurants. His background includes work at Mastro’s Steakhouse, Restaurant Daniel (a Michelin-starred establishment), and Oceana, where he developed a foundation in global flavors, seafood preparation, and plated elegance.

His cooking style reflects the influences of his Caribbean upbringing in St. Vincent, formal French training, and global culinary exposure. This hybrid approach has become the hallmark of C’est Si Bon’s culinary offerings.

C’est Si Bon Catering & Events offers a wide range of services designed to meet the needs of both private individuals and businesses. All services include a preliminary consultation to design a menu and event flow tailored to client preferences, themes, and dietary needs.

-Private Chef Dinners: Multi-course plated meals executed in-home or on location. The chef personally prepares and presents each course, offering commentary and interaction throughout the experience.

-Event Catering: Full-service food production and service for weddings, galas, conferences, corporate offsites, and family celebrations. Staffing, rentals, and collaboration with vendors included.

-Seasonal Tasting Menus: Curated menus exploring seasonal ingredients, regional styles, or client themes. Can include wine or non-alcoholic pairings by request.

-Menu Consultation and Development: Culinary planning for clients or venues in need of specialized dishes, cultural alignment, or dietary-focused offerings.

-Nationwide Services: On-location dining services and event support are available in cities across the U.S., with travel logistics managed by C’est Si Bon.