Chef Orlando reps Caribbean Cuisine during Antigua & Barbuda restaurant week

Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week is an exceptional and sensational gastronomical event showcasing the delicious culinary delights of the twin-island paradise of Antigua and Barbuda. Organised by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, this annual event was conceptualised with the aim of celebrating the destination’s rich food culture, while uniting both locals and visitors in a stimulating, memorable dining experience.

The presence of renowned international chef, Orlando Satchell, was one of the highlights of this culinary extravaganza. The proprietor of Saint Lucian internationally-acclaimed restaurant, Orlando’s Restaurant & Bar, was in attendance at the series of events, functioning in the capacity of a guest chef. He represented Caribbean cuisine, alongside award-winning UK TV Chef and Broadcaster, Andi Oliver and also, Chef Claude Lewis, both representing in their own right.

Spanning over a period of fourteen days, from May 7th to May 21st, 2023, the inaugural Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week was designed to

provide diners with the chance to indulge in a wide variety of flavoursome cuisine. Special menus and experiences were created by participant restaurants and offered at prix-fixe prices. This allowed them to explore new flavours and culinary delights at discounted rates.

Chef Orlando and the rest of the visiting celebrity chef team collaborated with local chefs to form a panel for the Food Forum on May 16th, 2023, hosted at the Antigua & Barbuda Hospitality Training Institute (ABHTI). He is widely recognised for his mastery of Caribbean cuisine, blending traditional flavours with modern techniques, while producing innovative and tantalising dishes.

Throughout the fourteen-day event, attendees not only enjoyed the delicious offerings from local and international chefs, but also the colourful and mixed food culture of Antigua and Barbuda. The lineup featured special events such as the Food and Art Experience, a convergence of art and cuisine, creating an alluring sensory experience for attendees.

Restaurant Week in Antigua and Barbuda goes beyond food festivals to celebrate the destination’s people and culture. The event showcases the talents and creativity of local chefs, highlighting the rich culinary heritage of the Caribbean. By attracting visitors from around the world eager to explore Antigua and Barbuda’s flavours and hospitality, it provides a platform for local businesses to thrive, while promoting tourism.

As a participant in Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week, Chef Orlando Satchel has contributed to the promotion and preservation of Caribbean cuisine. Described as ‘the Godfather of Caribbean cuisine’ by Editor Ed Wetschler, his involvement added an extra layer of showmanship and the excellence of Caribbean cuisine on a global stage. The chef’s participation in this prestigious event further solidifies his reputation as a leading figure in the culinary world and an ambassador for Caribbean gastronomy.