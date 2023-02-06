Eldon Charles in custody as Altavea Billingy becomes SVG 5th homicide

Chester Cottage woman succumbs to a stab wound

Eldon Charles, a 35-year-old Tradesman of Cedars is currently in custody assisting the police with the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Altavea Billingy, a 28-year-old Caretaker of Chester Cottage.

The incident occurred at about 9:45 pm on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Grenville Street, Kingstown.

Persons with information that can assist with the investigations are encouraged to contact the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Crime at telephone number 1-784-457-1211 ext 4816; the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crime Unit at 1784-456-1810 or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Billingy’s death is the fifth homicide recorded for the year 2023 in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Source : RSVGPF