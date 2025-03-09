SVG Police Admits to Missteps in Repatriation of St Lucian Murder Suspect

RSVGPF responds to the Chester King Matter

St Lucian Chester King Deported There has been an ensuing discussion in recent times about Mr. Chester King, a St. Lucian national who entered St. Vincent and Grenadines illegally and did not clear with immigration and customs authorities.

Mr. King was subsequently charged for immigration violation and was remanded at His Majesty’s Prison.

During the time of his detention, the RSVGPF received credible information from the Royal St. Lucia Police Force that Mr. King was wanted in that country in connection to several heinous murders. A warrant for the arrest of Mr. Kings, issued by the High Court of St. Lucia was dispatched to the authorities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In an effort to facilitate the suspect’s appearance before the High Court in St. Lucia, Mr. King was repatriated back to his home country.