Chevening scholarships now open to applicants

Applications for the UK Government’s Chevening Scholarships now open

Applications for prestigious Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open from 5 August to 7 October 2025. The programme offers fully funded master’s degrees at UK universities to individuals who are ready to lead positive change in their home countries and around the world.

For more than 40 years, Chevening has attracted hundreds of thousands of applications globally. Successful applicants are individuals who can clearly demonstrate outstanding leadership, influence, and networking skills through compelling, evidence-based examples.

Emma Hennessey, Head of The Scholarships Unit at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), said:

“Chevening’s highly competitive selection process ensures that those chosen to become Chevening Scholars or Fellows represent the brightest and most driven individuals from around the world.

“Chevening Alumni use their world-class education, global networks, and confidence gained in the UK to create meaningful, lasting change when they return home, whether by tackling global challenges or making a tangible impact in their own communities.

“If you can clearly demonstrate the skills needed to join them – outstanding leadership, influence, and networking skills – I strongly encourage you to apply. If you’re not quite there yet, I encourage you to take the time to build the experience that will make your application competitive.

“I’m continually inspired by the dedication and drive of the Chevening community, and I look forward to seeing what the next generation of leaders will bring.”

Prospective candidates can submit their applications via chevening.org/apply .



Before applying, candidates are strongly encouraged to review the resources available at chevening.org/guidance and assess whether they are ready to present a competitive application.

Since the programme started in 1983, over 60,000 professionals have advanced their careers through Chevening, demonstrating the UK’s commitment to developing the leaders of tomorrow.