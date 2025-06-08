Chevonne Stewart wins ulp’s Southern Grenadines nomination

Chevonne Stewart, Chief Radiographer at Milton Cato Hospital, has been selected by the Unity Labour Party’s Southern Grenadines Constituency Council to represent the party in the upcoming 2025 General Election.

Stewart received this endorsement at a gathering hosted by the Unity Labour Party in the Southern Grenadines on Sunday, June 8.

Stewart was the only candidate in the internal party election.

Stewart is anticipated to go up against the incumbent Terranace Ollivere, the candidate from the Opposition New Democratic Party.

It is anticipated that elections will occur by December 2025.