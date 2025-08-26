Chicks distributed to boost SVG poultry production

THREE THOUSAND DAY-OLD CHICKS DISTRIBUTED

Three (3) thousand day-old chicks were distributed to 10 satellite farmers as part of efforts to bolster poultry production and food security. The chicks were hatched and distributed at the hatchery at the Dumbarton agriculture station today.

The chicks which were both hens and cocks, were of three varieties, the Barred Rock, New Hampshire Red and Cinnamon Queen. Speaking at the Dumbarton Hatchery was Minister of Agriculture the Hon. Saboto Caesar, who said these chicks are dual purpose birds allowing them to be used for both meat and eggs.

He said the production of these chicks comes at an opportune time given the increase in demand for eggs particularly from the hospitality sector. Minister Caesar said the satellite farmers will nurture the chicks for a period of time, after which the more mature birds can be distributed to back yard farmers.

Head of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund Safiya Horne-Bique said the organisation is delighted to partner with the Ministry of Agriculture as it advances the goal of zero hunger, food security and food sovereignty.

Clinton Ballantyne, a farmer and entrepreneur who introduced the three breeds of chicks to the Ministry said they are prolific producers of eggs and meat, adding that these varieties are excellent foragers allowing them to thrive when poultry feed is less available, while maintaining good outputs.

Senior Veterinary Assistant and Hatchery Manager Fedaria Richardson said tremendous work was done to support the safe and efficient hatching of the chicks and encouraged farmers take care of the chicks and do their part in developing the poultry sector.