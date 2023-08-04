Chief Abasanjo, Former President of Nigeria, to visit St Vincent (SVG)

Former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Chief Abasanjo, will visit St. Vincnet (SVG) on Saturday, August 5.

The former President Abasanjo delegation will include the President of Afreximbank, Professor Oramah, and other officials.

The group will hold a meeting at the La Vue Hotel, followed by a Press Briefing at 1:30 p.m.

H.E. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria from 1999 to 2007. He oversaw the country’s first democratic handover of power and initiated administrative reforms that accelerated economic growth.

Obasanjo has played a pivotal role in the regeneration and repositioning of the African Union, including helping to establish the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) and the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), designed to promote democracy and good governance.

He is a strong advocate for food security, agribusiness, and the empowerment of youth and women, as demonstrated by his engagement as the founder of the Nigeria Zero Hunger Project. Obasanjo chairs the selection committee of the Africa Food Prize, which rewards individuals who have positively contributed to making African farms more productive, profitable, and resilient.