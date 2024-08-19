Chile Donates $60k to Support Beryl Recovery Efforts in Caribbean Nations

The Government of Chile is poised to provide a US$60,000 donation to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Jamaica, and Grenada in response to the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl in July.

The Red Cross will distribute the funds, which were provided through the Chile Fund Against Hunger and Poverty, in each of these Caribbean nations to assist in the recovery efforts.

Since 2011, the Chile Fund has been providing humanitarian assistance to countries affected by disasters in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program/Chile, which is administered by the Chilean Agency for Cooperation and Development (AGCID).