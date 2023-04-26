Chilli Hard Court re-opens at a cost of over $1 Million Dollars

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, through the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), continues to refurbish and build sporting facilities across the country; the latest of which is the Chilli Hard Court.

The all-inclusive sporting facility was officially opened on Tuesday April, 25 and was built at a cost of EC 1 million, 1-hundred and 64 thousand, 5-hundred and 38 dollars.

The works include fencing, construction of a bleacher, change room, bathroom, a pavilion. Speaking at the official opening of the facility, Chairman of the NLA, Macgregor Sealey said the NLA remains committed to sport, education and overall national development.

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves commended the work of the NLA, noting that a significant portion of their sales is invested in the youth, their education and other forms of national development.

“The National Lotteries Authority supports over 3 thousand Vincentian students every single month in between transportation and feeding and scholarships overseas, and other support for students the national lotteries authority, every month in this country, spends 900 thousand dollars supporting students,” Gonsalves outlined.

The Finance Minister added that given the level of investment on the Chilli Hard Court, it must be valued.

“This is a million-dollar investment, not to subsidize people who want to have fete, this is a million-dollar investment in uplifting the young people of Chilli and Georgetown. That’s the point of the investment, we want the young people to use it but we don’t want anybody to abuse it when you get a million-dollar gift, you have to care it,” Gonsalves stressed.

Minister of Sports, Hon. Fredrick Stephenson, in his remarks, noted that the Government has been investing heavily in lifting the standard of sporting facilities nationwide.

“We have been doing some work preparing our facilities for the next level of sports in St. Vincent and the Grenadines what we are doing is to ensure that communities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines have the best of facilities so that our athletes can be better at their performances” Stephenson said.

A number of sporting facilities have been refurbished and built recently in Green Hill, Layou, Lowmans Hill, Sans Souci and approximately 5 million dollars is being spent on the rehabilitation of the Amos Vale Sporting Complex. The Chilli Hard Court is a lighted facility and has been marked for Netball, Volleyball, Basketball, Lawn and Street Tennis.

Source : API