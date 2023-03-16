Chinese national, Gao Zhen Jin, killed in minibus accident in Guyana

Yesterday, a 59-year-old Chinese national was killed in Timehri, Guyana, after he was struck by a minibus.

According to the police, 34-year-old minibus driver Godfrey Collins was traveling down Timehri Public Road when he reportedly drove through a metal fence and struck Gao Zhen Jin.

In a statement, police stated, “Investigations revealed that the minibus was traveling east at a high rate of speed along the northern side of the northern lane of Timehri Public Road.” In the vicinity of the roundabout, the motorist failed to slow down and turn left, instead driving straight over the road into the Courtyard Marriott property, which is located on the road’s eastern side.”

“The minibus crashed into pedestrian Gao Zhen Jin, who was looking north in front of the building, after crashing through a fence”

According to the police, Gao was sent to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Collins is currently in custody and assisting the police with their investigation.