Chris Brome assumes office managing partner role at KPMG

Change in Leadership at KPMG Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean

KPMG in Caricom is pleased to announce a significant leadership transition in its Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean (BEC) office. Effective October 1, 2025, Chris Brome will assume the role of Office Managing Partner, succeeding Grant McDonald, who will retire on September 30, 2025, after a 43-year career with the firm.

Chris Brome currently serves as Caricom Head of Advisory and brings over 27 years of experience with KPMG in both Barbados and Canada. A Barbadian national, Chris is deeply rooted in the region’s culture and business landscape, with a strong network of relationships across Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean, and Caricom markets.

“I congratulate Chris on this milestone appointment, which is testament to the impact he has had on the firm in Caricom and beyond. His expertise in Deal Advisory and his calm, collaborative leadership style makes him exceptionally well-suited to guide the BEC office into its next chapter,” KPMG in Caricom Country Leader, Raymond Campbell said.

“The firm extends heartfelt thanks to Grant McDonald for his dedicated service, he has been a pillar of leadership within KPMG, most recently in his dual role as Caricom Head of Tax and Office Managing Partner of the BEC office, based in Barbados for the past five years. The hallmark of his tenure has been a relentless focus on operational excellence, strategic relationship-building and global and domestic tax advisory.” Mr. Campbell said.

Reflecting on his appointment, Chris Brome said:

“I am deeply honoured to have been nominated by the firm’s leadership to take on the role of Office Managing Partner for KPMG in Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. The firm has undergone a series of changes in recent years, and I am fortunate to be taking on the role after a steady period of stellar leadership from Grant and look forward to building on this solid foundation to drive future growth.

“This is an amazing time to be at KPMG, as we integrate our businesses across 12 island jurisdictions – from Caricom all the way to the Channel Islands and Malta, and work on helping our clients with the most pressing issues facing their business – whether it be growing inorganically, transforming digitally and embedding new technologies and AI, managing regulatory change in audit and tax, to tackling emerging issues such as data privacy and cyber security. I will do my utmost to ensure that KPMG continues to build trust with our clients, develop our people, and make a difference to the communities we live and work.”